Jonathan Marchessault News: Helps out on empty-netter

Marchessault logged an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Marchessault has deviated from his previous production by turning into a playmaker. He's on an eight-game point streak, earning an assist in seven straight contests. The winger has 14 goals, 20 helpers, 136 shots on net, 58 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 45 appearances this season. He's typically a high-volume shooter, so it's only a matter of time before some of his chances go in for him.