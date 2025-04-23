A healthy Kaprizov alone would go a long way towards changing their fortunes. He played in 34 of Minnesota's first 35 games, and over that span, the Wild went 21-10-4 while generating an acceptable 2.94 goals per game. By contrast, when Kaprizov played in just three of 43 matches from Dec. 27-April 6, Minnesota went 21-19-3 and managed only 2.47 goals per game.

This campaign had no shortage of surprises. Not many people would have accurately predicted that the Rangers and Bruins would both miss the playoffs after finishing 2023-24 with 114 and 109 points, respectively. Nor was Mikko Rantanen being traded -- twice -- on many people's bingo cards. Lane Hutson tying for the fifth-most points (66) in NHL history among rookie defensemen, surpassing greats like Ray Bourque (65), Chris Chelios (64) and Nicklas Lidstrom (60), was also something to behold.

NHL 2025-26: Bold Predictions and Surprises in the Upcoming Season

Although the regular season only just ended, let's have some fun by making bold predictions about what 2025-26 might feature.

Minnesota Wild Poised for Western Conference Dominance

The Wild squeaked into the playoffs this season with a 45-30-7 record, which is quite the accomplishment given that the centerpiece of their offense, Kirill Kaprizov, missed half the campaign, and they had a significantly smaller usable cap ceiling than the rest of the league due to the lingering impact of buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

A healthy Kaprizov alone would go a long way towards changing their fortunes. He played in 34 of Minnesota's first 35 games, and over that span, the Wild went 21-10-4 while generating an acceptable 2.94 goals per game. By contrast, when Kaprizov played in just three of 43 matches from Dec. 27-April 6, Minnesota went 21-19-3 and managed only 2.47 goals per game.

Of course, being that dependent on one player is a problem, but the Wild should be able to give him some significant help over the summer. Suter and Parise's buyouts combined to cost the Wild $14.74 million in dead cap space in 2024-25. Next season, that will dip to just $1.67 million. Combine that with the projected increase in the cap, and the Wild should have about $20.6 million in additional cap space to play this summer, per PuckPedia. Minnesota will need to lock up RFA Marco Rossi, who had 24 goals and 60 points across 82 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season, but outside of that, the Wild don't have any major players on expiring contracts, so they can afford to be aggressive on the trade and UFA markets.

The timing of this newfound wealth is also ideal. The team's core forwards of Kaprizov, Rossi and Matt Boldy, as well as starting goaltender Filip Gustavsson, are all in or approaching their prime. Meanwhile, key defenseman Brock Faber will be entering his third full NHL campaign. That combination suggests that the Wild are beginning a window of serious contention, and a big move or two over the offseason could be what pushes them over the edge.

Offensive Surge: Predicting Two 100-Point Defensemen in NHL

In the history of the league, there have been only 15 examples of a defenseman recording at least 100 points, with the most recent being Erik Karlsson in 2022-23. There has never been a time when two blueliners achieved that feat in the same campaign -- not even in the high-scoring 1980s and early 1990s.

Still, we're witnessing something of a golden age for offensive defensemen. Cale Makar is one of the best blueliners to ever play in terms of scoring production, so although he hasn't hit the 100-point mark in the past, no one would be shocked if he reached that mark in his upcoming age-27 season.

He's not the only one who has a shot of reaching that milestone, though. If Quinn Hughes can stay healthy, he's also a serious candidate to do it.

Having Hughes and Makar both achieve that feat is by far the most likely path to getting two 100-point defensemen in the same campaign -- although, when talking about a scenario as extreme as this, the word "likely" is being used generously -- but there are a few other defensemen who have a chance of picking up the slack with a career year if one of the two falls short.

If the Rangers rebound and Adam Fox stays healthy, then he has a chance of finding another level after surpassing the 70-point mark three times. Although Evan Bouchard took a step back in the 2024-25 regular season with 67 points compared to his previous 82, the Oilers blueliner has the potential to hit a new personal best in his age-26 campaign, especially if Edmonton's power play is kicked up a notch after finishing 12th (23.7 percent) this season.

Roman Josi and Victor Hedman seem less likely to have that kind of historic season given that they're in their mid-30s, but both are still high-end blueliners, so you never know.

Ultimately, that's what drives my fascination with this particular scenario: There are just a lot of candidates right now who, while not probable to hit the 100-point mark, are at least within the realm of possibility, so to have two of them accomplish it in the same campaign is far from impossible.

The Nashville Predators Will Finish With 100+ Points

Although a Predators rebound is far from a safe bet, it does feel meaningfully tamer than my previous pick. Still, I couldn't help myself. Nashville was one of the most interesting stories of 2024-25, adding two talented scorers over the offseason in Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, only to see the team's offense completely collapse -- the Predators scored just 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25, down from 3.24 in the previous regular season -- resulting in a 30-44-8 record. There is reason for some cautious optimism, though. Per Moneypuck, Nashville finished with a goals-for above expected of -52.11. What that suggests is that part of the Predators' problem might have been exceptionally bad puck luck. Their goals-for above expected was by far the worst in the league, and the worst of any team since the 2015-16 Maple Leafs, which finished at -62.52. In terms of xGoals, the Predators finished 2024-25 with 264.11, which was good for 10th place.

Even taking a step back from that, it's not unreasonable to believe this core is capable of rebounding. Stamkos and Marchessault each recorded 13 points across Nashville's opening 28 games, and those slow starts from two important players are part of what snowballed the Predators into such a bad campaign. However, that duo was adjusting to a new environment after long stints with their previous teams -- that's especially true for Stamkos, who spent his first 16 seasons with Tampa Bay -- and that might have impacted those early-season results. At this point, they've settled in, though, so when given the opportunity for a clean slate in 2025-26, they're likely to perform better.

It's also reasonable to believe that we could see better from goaltender Juuse Saros, who finished 2024-25 with a 20-31-6 record, 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage. While there is some cause for concern here -- Saros' 2023-24 regular season was better, but also a mixed bag -- he has shown in the past that he can be an elite netminder. Goaltenders also tend to have more extreme ups and downs than skaters -- just look at Sergei Bobrovsky's career -- and while that can be frustrating, it also gives room for cautious optimism after rough times.

Cautious optimism is a good phrase in general for the Predators because when you combine those factors with the hope of a healthier Roman Josi, there is certainly a path available to a bounce-back campaign.

The End of the Penguins' Greatest Era

Your mileage may vary on whether you view this as unlikely enough to be considered bold. After all, Evgeni Malkin will turn 39 in July and is entering the final season of his contract, so his retirement in the summer of 2026 wouldn't stun many. Still, I can't help but make special note of it after the trio of Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have played together for the better part of two decades.

I'll make things a little bit bolder by adding some meat to the scenario: All three of them open 2025-26 together, meaning that none were traded over the summer. Pittsburgh does fine, but not quite good enough to be anything more than a wild-card hopeful. By the trade deadline, the first domino falls: Letang, having been asked to waive his no-trade clause, is moved. Crosby won't be happy, but he'll press forward with the Penguins. Malkin, who is a little older than Crosby and has shown his age more -- although that's not much of a knock given that almost everyone shows their age more than Crosby -- will opt to either call it a career or conclude his playing days in the KHL after he finishes 2025-26 with Pittsburgh.

Crosby will still be with the team for 2026-27 as one of the final remnants of an amazing era of Penguins hockey. That campaign, a younger Penguins team, through a combination of fresh signings brought on by expired contracts and prospects making an increasing impact, will see some great progress. On the point of prospects: Pittsburgh has six picks in the top three rounds for the 2025 NHL Draft and already possesses an additional five for 2026, so the Penguins have a lot to work with going forward.

Barring a storybook turn of events, Crosby has won his final Stanley Cup as a player with Pittsburgh, but before his career ends, he'll likely see the promising start of a new era for the franchise.