Jordan Binnington News: Stymies Leafs on Saturday

Binnington made 35 saves in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

He has been up and down this season but was superb in Saturday's win. Binnington delivered a 1.33 GSAx (Goals Saved Above Expected) after stymying the Leafs more than once. He seems to love playing the Leafs -- he Binningtoned the Leafs on Oct. 24, too. Hee is 3-5-0 with a 2.87 GAA and a .903 save percentage this season. There will be stumbles alongside brilliance from Saturday, but fantasy managers are likely accustomed to his swings in performance.