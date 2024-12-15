Jordan Binnington News: Tough loss in OT

Binnington turned aside 35 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.

Jordan Kyrou gave St. Louis an early lead by beating Jake Oettinger just after a power play had expired midway through the first period, but Dallas dominated the rest of the game and eventually banked the win on a great individual effort by Matt Duchene in OT. Binnington has just one win in his last five starts, going 1-2-2 with a 3.19 GAA and .899 save percentage, while Joel Hofer has won his last three outings, but as yet there's been no suggestion a switch at the top of the Blues depth chart is on the horizon.