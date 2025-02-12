Jordan Eberle Injury: Heads to AHL for conditioning

Eberle (pelvis) was sent to AHL Coachella Valley on a conditioning loan Wednesday.

Eberle is long-term injured reserve, but he's getting close to a return. The winger participated in full-contact practices prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and the Kraken have the luxury of giving him a look in the AHL prior to their NHL schedule resuming Feb. 22 in Florida. Eberle will likely get a couple of games with the Firebirds before returning to the big club.