Jordan Kyrou News: Collects two points in win

Kyrou scored a goal on seven shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Kyrou has scored in three straight games, and this was his third multi-point effort over seven contests since the holiday break. The 26-year-old winger's tally Thursday also stood as his third game-winner of the campaign. He has 19 goals, 19 assists, 130 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 43 appearances in a top-six role. He's on pace to top the 70-point mark for the third time in four years.