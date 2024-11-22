Jordan Kyrou News: Pots goal in win

Kyrou scored his sixth goal of the season Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over San Jose.

Kyrou deflected a shot past Yaroslav Askarov in the middle frame to put the Blues up 2-1. Kyrou added three shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 20:55 of ice time. The right-shot winger extended his point streak to three games, and through 10 appearances in November, Kyrou has only been held off the scoresheet once. The Ontario native is carrying the load on offense for the Blues through 21 games -- he's up to six goals, 12 assists and a plus-3 rating.