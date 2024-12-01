Jordan Spence News: Snaps slump with helper

Spence logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Spence put an end to his 16-game point drought with a helper on Alex Laferriere's goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Spence is now at five points, 28 shots on net, 25 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 24 contests. Considering he stayed in the lineup for the entirety of his slump, it looks like Spence is a regular on the Kings' blue line now. That said, he'll need to score consistently to offer more than bottom-tier fantasy value.