Jordan Staal News: Nets first goal of postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Staal scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 series-clinching win over the Capitals in Game 5.

It was Staal's first goal this postseason. He won a board battle against Jakob Chychrun and fed the puck to Jordan Martinook, who quickly passed it back to Staal for a wrist shot from the right circle. The pivot has a point in each of his last two games after being held off the scoresheet for the first eight games this postseason. Staal isn't a fantasy asset at this point in his career, but his Stanley Cup playoff experience and his Cup ring from 2008-09 (Penguins) makes him invaluable as the Canes look forward to the next round.

