NHL Game 5 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Wednesday evening, as Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final takes place at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT/truTV/Max. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

Game 5 Showdown: Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Tips & Top NHL Picks

Expert Strategies for Betting on the Panthers vs the Hurricanes

It's still quite a tall order for the Carolina Hurricanes to come back in this series, as they're still down 3-1. However, the Canes were able to snap that ugly NHL record 15-game losing streak in the conference finals in emphatic fashion, posting a 3-0 win in Sunrise in Game 4.

The defending Stanley Cup champs had the brooms out, looking for the sweep, as the Panthers try to get back to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. Florida could have been caught peeking ahead to a potential rematch with the Edmonton Oilers, who are also up 3-1 in the Western Conference Final. But, there is a lot of hockey to be played before that rematch is possibly realized.

In Game 3, coach Rod Brind'Amour elected to try Pyotr Kochetkov in the net after Frederik Andersen was abysmal in the two losses in Raleigh to start the series. Kochetkov and the Canes were tied 1-1 after 40 minutes, but he and the team came apart like a cheap suit in the third period for a 6-2 loss. For Game 4, it was back to The Great Dane, and boy, did he produce.

Andersen turned aside all 20 shots he faced on the road, picking up his second shutout in the past six playoff games, keeping Carolina's season alive at least one more game. The Panthers wanted to take care of business at home, not travel on the road for another game. What's worse, Florida gave Carolina a small sliver of hope, as a Game 5 win would really get the momentum on the side of the underdogs.

In Game 4, we had a scoreless first period, and there wasn't a goal until 10:45 of the second period. Logan Stankoven bagged his fifth goal of the postseason, with a helper to Alexander Nikishin, his first NHL point of any kind. In fact, the KHL import hasn't yet played a regular-season game, as his action has been limited to three playoff outings. Nikishin understood the assignment in Game 4, posting a blocked shot with five hits, tying a game high.

Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal deposited pucks into the empty net late in the third period, as Carolina lived to see another day. Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis and Brent Burns were good for assists on those two scores.

Carolina outshot Florida at a 28-to-20 margin, with a 57.4 percent on faceoffs. The Canes had 14 blocked shots, to 13 for the Cats. Florida had 52 hits, while Carolina managed just 37.

Sergei Bobrovsky definitely did his part, allowing just a single goal on 26 shots, and he has allowed two or fewer goals in eight consecutive postseason starts. The loss in Game 4 snapped a four-game postseason victory streak.

The Hurricanes were trampled in the first two games in Raleigh, but they played a strong 40 minutes in Game 3 before things went awry for them, and Game 4 was easily the best of the series. Now, Carolina has some hope. It is worth playing on home ice, and we'll go low on the total for a second straight game.

Top NHL Prop Bets for Panthers vs Hurricanes Showdown

Looking at the props, Logan Stankoven was easily Carolina's best player in Game 4, and he looks to carry that momentum into Wednesday's home contest. He has six shots on goal in the past two games, and he is worth going Over on shots on goal in Game 5.

In addition, Stankoven as an Anytime Goal Scorer (+410) for the chance to multiply your initial wager by more than four times, is too hard to pass up.

The Canes have their backs to the wall, and they're likely going to be trying to throw everything and the kitchen sink at Bobrovsky with the season yet again on the line. Expect Bob to make at least 25 saves in Game 5.

NHL Playoffs Betting Guide: Moneyline, Total, and Prop Bets

Hurricanes ML (+110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-125 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Logan Stankoven - Over 1.5 Shots on Goal (-130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Logan Stankoven - Anytime Goal Scorer (+410 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sergei Bobrovsky - Over 24.5 Saves (-137 at Caesar Sportsbook)

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

4-Leg NHL Hurricanes-only Same-Game Parlay (+1713 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (+110) vs. Panthers

Under 5.5 (-134) - Canes vs. Panthers

Logan Stankoven Over 1.5 SOG (-130)

Logan Stankoven - Anytime Goal (+410)

2-Leg NHL Hurricanes-only Same-Game Parlay (+224 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (+110) vs. Panthers

Under 5.5 (-125) - Canes vs. Panthers

15-Leg CRAZY NHL Shots on Goal Parlay (+1159 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

*Do not play as a straight bet, only as part of a multi-leg parlay