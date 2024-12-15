Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Staal

Jordan Staal News: Produces pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Staal registered two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Staal ended his eight-game point drought by helping out on goals from linemates Jordan Martinook and William Carrier. The 36-year-old Staal remains in a third-line role as he has for many years, though it's not one that always leads to offense. The center has 11 points, 38 shots on net, 39 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 30 outings in a shutdown role.

Jordan Staal
Carolina Hurricanes

