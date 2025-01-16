Joseph Woll News: First win in three games

Woll made 21 saves Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey.

It was his first win in three games, a span in which he hadn't recorded a save percentage (by game) of more than .875. Woll is talented, but the workload in Toronto is heavy without Anthony Stolarz (knee) to provide balance, and it's starting to show in Woll's performance. Stolarz was on the ice Thursday doing some movement exercises, but there's still no timetable for his return. Woll is a solid option in your net, but watch the fatigue factor. He has 23 starts this season and has never had more than 32 starts as a pro. His college career saw him log just 30-37 games per season.