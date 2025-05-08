Josh Morrissey Injury: Game-time decision Friday

Morrissey (upper body) is a game-time decision ahead of Friday's Game 2 versus Dallas, according to John Lu of TSN.

Morrissey was injured in Game 7 versus St. Louis and sat out Game 1 on Wednesday versus the Stars. Morrissey will quarterback the Jets' top power play, should he return Friday. He had three assists in the opening round of the playoffs, after potting 14 goals and adding 48 assists in 80 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign.