Jets vs. Stars Game 6: Betting Tips & Predictions for NHL Playoffs Showdown

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs rolls on Saturday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, as the Stars host the Winnipeg Jets for Game 6 of their best-of-seven series. It's an elimination game, as the Stars can punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with a win. We'll focus not only on the line and total, but we'll also make some prop picks. Let's get started.

Jets vs. Stars Game 6: Key Betting Strategies and Predictions

Strategies for Betting on NHL Game 6: Jets vs Stars

The Jets won the Presidents' Trophy with 116 points during the regular season, but the Stars aren't impressed. Dallas has won three of the first five games of this series, pushing Winnipeg to the brink of elimination.

However, the Jets have staved off elimination once in this series. Winnipeg won 4-0 in Game 5 on home ice, as Connor Hellebuyck posted his second win of the series, both in 4-0 shutout victories.

In Game 5, Mark Scheifele opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the postseason at 6:17 of the second period, getting "The Whiteout" crowd at Canada Life Centre into a frenzy. Kyle Connor picked up his 10th assist on primary, while Neal Pionk had his fifth helper of the playoffs.

In the third period, Nikolaj Ehlers scored on the power play, with Connor posting another assist, and Scheifele adding a secondary apple. He is up to four goals and 10 points in the postseason despite missing some time in the St. Louis series due to injury.

Vladislav Namestnikov added a power-play goal, as Alex Iafallo had his first assist of the playoffs, and Pionk had another helper on the man advantage. Ehlers added an empty-net goal, with Cole Perfetti and Namestnikov chipping in with assists on that one.

The Jets outshot the Stars at a 35-to-22 margin, with Winnipeg posting 52 hits. Luke Schenn dished out a team-best seven hits, while Nino Niederreiter, Perfetti, Pionk and Brandon Tanev each had six hits apiece. For Dallas, Mason Marchment was able to record a team-best six hits.

Dallas was able to record just 33 shots. The Jets also won 52.5 percent from the faceoff circle in a truly dominant performance. The Jets were 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Stars were 0-for-4. On blocked shots, Winnipeg led there, too, posting 11 blocks, while Dallas paid the price six times. Esa Lindell had three blocked shots to lead the Stars, while Dylan DeMelo, Iafallo and Pionk each had two blocks apiece. Dallas also had 13 giveaways, to just 10 for Winnipeg.

The Under has cashed in four of the five games in this series, with Winnipeg actually outscoring Dallas 13-11 heading into Game 6. Since Dallas won in Game 1 at Canada Life Centre, the home team has actually won all four games.

Since dropping Game 1 in the opening round, Dallas has won five straight games at home, including both Games 3 and 4 by a combined 8-3 scoring margin. The Stars have outscored the opposition 18-7 in the past four home playoff victories.

As well as Hellebuyck has played in a pair of home shutout wins in this series, he is 0-5-0 with a 5.84 GAA and .707 SV% in five road playoff outings. It's hard to trust Hellebuyck when he isn't at home, as he has just been atrocious on road ice.

Let's back Dallas to get the job done in Game 6, but we'll go with an Under play.

Top NHL Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Stars Showdown

Perusing the props, Pionk is a good bet to get at least two shots on goal. He has managed two or more SOG in four of the past six outings, and he comes with moderate odds to get to that point again in Game 6.

Jake Oettinger has been tasked with 62 saves on 66 shots in the past two games, kicking aside 31 shots in each of the outings. He is a strong play to get to at least 27 saves in Game 6, an elimination game, as Winnipeg figures to desperately throw pucks at the net, especially if it is down late.

Lastly, Josh Morrissey has blocked eight shots in the past three road games. In an elimination game, you can bet there won't be any flamingos from the gritty rearguard, and he'll be sacrificing the body in front of his tendy.

Stars ML (-150 at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Neal Pionk - Over 1.5 SOG (-145 at BetMGM)

Jake Oettinger - Over 26.5 Saves (-110 at BetMGM)

Josh Morrissey - Over 1.5 Hits (-115 at BetMGM)

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

2-Leg NHL Conservative Same-Game Parlay (+160 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-150) vs. Jets

Under 6.5 (-185) - Stars vs. Jets - Alt. Line*

3-Leg NHL Stars-only Same-Game Parlay (+210 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-150) vs. Jets

Under 6.5 (-185) - Stars vs. Jets - Alt. Line*

Player SOG - Neal Pionk (1+ for Game)

*Do not play as a straight bet, only as part of a multi-leg parlay