Josh Norris Injury: Dealing with soft-tissue injury

Norris' undisclosed injury is a soft-tissue injury that the Sabres knew about before acquiring him from the Senators, Brian Koziol of WGR reports.

Norris reportedly would have been available at some point in the playoffs had the Sabres qualified. This suggests he could be officially cleared during the offseason and shouldn't be too significantly impacted in his training routine. Norris will end up having missed the last 18 games of the season, finishing with 35 points across 56 appearances between Buffalo and Ottawa. He'll be in line for top-six minutes if he's healthy to begin 2025-26.