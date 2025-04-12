Josh Norris Injury: Likely done for season

Norris (undisclosed) probably won't return before the end of the regular season, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Saturday.

Norris will miss his 15th straight game versus Florida on Saturday. He has appeared in only three games with the Sabres since being acquired from the Senators on March 7. Norris is poised to conclude the 2024-25 campaign with 21 goals, 35 points, 96 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 135 hits across 56 appearances between Buffalo and Ottawa. If he can stay healthy, he could occupy a top-six role for the Sabres in 2025-26.