Juraj Slafkovsky News: Contributes pair of helpers

Slafkovsky notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Slafkovsky notched his first multi-point effort since Dec. 17 versus the Sabres. While he hasn't been explosive recently, he's also gone no more than two contests without a point. Playing alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield again has helped steady Slafkovsky's production. The 20-year-old winger has seven goals, 21 assists, 62 shots on net, 110 hits and a minus-7 rating across 46 appearances.