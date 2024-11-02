Juraj Slafkovsky News: Nabs helper in loss

Slafkovsky recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Slafkovsky has earned two assists over three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old winger began this contest on the second line, but he eventually replaced Josh Anderson on the top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Slafkovsky has displayed strong offense with a goal, seven assists, 14 shots on net, 31 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through nine appearances, but he does best when playing with the Canadiens' other star forwards.