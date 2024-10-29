Juraj Slafkovsky News: Ready to rock

Slafkovsky (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Seattle, per Kenzie Lalonde of TSN.

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Slafkovsky clarified Tuesday morning that his injury was not a shoulder problem. He will return to a top-six role and should see power-play time. Slafkovsky has collected one goal, five assists, seven shots on net, 22 hits and nine blocked shots through six outings this campaign. Michael Pezzetta will be a healthy scratch versus the Kraken to make room for Slafkovsky's return to the lineup.