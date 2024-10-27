Justin Brazeau News: Goals in consecutive games

Brazeau scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Brazeau has scored in back-to-back games. The 26-year-old clearly doesn't want to be a healthy scratch again -- he was in the press box for two of the previous three games before his recent show of offense. The forward has three points, seven shots on net, six hits and a minus-2 rating across seven outings this season. Brazeau will likely be limited to bottom-six minutes, where he can chip in depth scoring, hits and a little power-play production.