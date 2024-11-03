Justin Brazeau News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Brazeau scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Brazeau has steadied his spot in the lineup with three goals and 11 shots on net over his last five games. He was a scratch in two of three contests just before heating up. The 26-year-old is at four points, 13 shots, 14 hits and a minus-4 rating through 10 outings this season. As long as he can chip in offense and a little physicality, he should be able to hold onto a middle-six role for a struggling team.