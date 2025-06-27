Justin Carbonneau News: Selected 19th overall at draft

Carbonneau was the 19th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Carbonneau is a big, strong power winger with great hands and an absolutely lethal shot. Lethal as in 14 goals in his last 16 regular-season games in the QMJHL this season and 46 overall (62 games), good for second in the league. Yes, it's that good. Carbonneau's skills are tantalizing, but he needs to develop consistency -- he disappeared in the postseason. And improve his decision making. But he's just 18, and power guys develop a touch later than finesse guys. Carbonneau is strong on the wall and wins battles in possession. He's a guy who could be a top-six winger in the NHL, and at minimum, a middle-six strong guy who gets PP2 time. He might be the next David Perron, another Blues pick (2007).