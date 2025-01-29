Juuse Saros News: Loses to Canucks

Saros stopped 19 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Saros took his second loss in a row, but the blame can be placed on a lack of support from his teammates this time. The 29-year-old has gone 3-4-0 with 22 goals allowed over eight games in January, which is poor work for one of the busiest goalies in the NHL. He's now at an 11-20-6 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 38 starts this season. He'll likely split the next two games with Justus Annunen -- the Predators visit the Sabres on Friday and the Penguins on Saturday.