Juuso Parssinen News: Inks two-year extension

Parssinen signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Rangers on Friday.

Parssinen tallied six goals and 10 assists across 48 NHL regular-season games with Colorado, Nashville and the Rangers. The 24-year-old ended the season with two goals and five points in his final three contests in 2024-25. Look for Parssinen to be a bottom-six forward for the Rangers in 2025-26.