Kaapo Kakko News: Dealt to Seattle

Kakko was traded from the Rangers to the Kraken on Wednesday in exchange for Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Rangers continue to retool their roster amid a brutal slump, and this time, it'll lead to them parting with the second-overall pick from 2019. Kakko has yet to live up to that draft position -- his best season was in 2022-23 when he had 18 goals and 40 points in 82 games. Kakko should slot into a middle-six role and have a better chance at power-play time in Seattle, but his new team's offense-by-committee approach is unlikely to unlock more scoring in his game.