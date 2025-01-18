Kaapo Kakko News: Distributes three assists

Kakko notched three assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kakko has three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The winger helped out on all three of Jaden Schwartz's goals in Saturday's win. Kakko has meshed well with Schwartz and Matty Beniers in a top-line role for the Kraken, earning 13 points over 14 outings since he was traded from the Rangers. For the season, the 23-year-old Kakko has eight goals, 19 assists, 66 shots on net, 43 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 44 appearances.