Kaiden Guhle Injury: Slated to travel with team

Guhle (upper body) will travel with the Canadiens during their upcoming road trip that includes a Thursday game in Washington and a matchup in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Guhle has been sidelined since Oct. 17 due to his injury, and he officially landed on injured reserve Sunday. While it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Thursday or Saturday, it's certainly encouraging that he'll accompany the team on the road trip, and his presence signals that he's getting closer to a return. Over his five appearances this season, Guhle has recorded a goal, three assists, 20 blocked shots and seven hits while averaging 21:45 of ice time.