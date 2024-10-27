Kaiden Guhle Injury: Surfaces on IR

Guhle (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Guhle hasn't played since Oct. 17 against the Kings and can be activated whenever he's ready. However, it's unclear when he will return to action. Guhle has accounted for one goal, three assists, four shots on net, 20 blocked shots and seven hits through five outings this season. With Guhle and Justin Barron (upper body) unavailable, Logan Mailloux and Arber Xhekaj have been playing for the Canadiens.