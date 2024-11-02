Keegan Kolesar News: Hands out helper in overtime win

Kolesar notched an assist, two hits and five PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Kolesar dropped the mitts with Utah heavyweight Jack McBain in the first period. In the second, Kolesar had the secondary helper on Noah Hanifin's buzzer-beater, which tied the game at 2-2. With four points and two fights over his last three games, Kolesar is making an impact in a variety of ways. The 27-year-old winger has four goals, four assists, 11 shots on net, 29 hits, eight blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 12 outings overall. His offense could easily falter as long as he remains in a fourth-line role, but he's currently on pace to shatter his career-best campaign of 24 points in 77 games in 2021-22.