Keegan Kolesar News: Puts up helper

Kolesar notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Kolesar has five points over his last five games, which has been one of his best stretches of the campaign. The power forward was on the second line with Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson for this contest. Kolesar likely can't score at a rate that would be expected with that role, but he's on a career pace in 2024-25. He has nine goals, seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 109 hits, 26 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.