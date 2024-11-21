Kent Johnson News: Offensive outburst in return

Johnson (shoulder) scored twice Thursday in a 7-6 overtime win over the Lightning. One of the goals came on the power play and the other came shorthanded.

Johnson became the eighth player in Blue Jackets history to score a short-handed and a power-play goal in the same game. He had missed 14 games with the injury. Johnson is a smart pick-up off the wire. Johnson has immense talent, and the Blue Jackets are playing well in their last four games. They have three wins and have scored 18 goals in those victories. Anyone with skill who rides shotgun with Adam Fantilli is an important fantasy option.