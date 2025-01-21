Kent Johnson News: Opens scoring in loss
Johnson scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Johnson is up to three goals and three assists over nine outings in January. Three of those points have come with the man advantage. The 22-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 14 assists, 68 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 33 appearances. Monday also marked the first time all season he's blocked multiple shots in a game -- while he often plays in all situations, the bulk of his production comes from points, not physical play.
