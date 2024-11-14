Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Lankinen is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Lankinen turned aside 28 of 29 shots to earn a 3-1 victory over Calgary on Tuesday. It was a nice bounce-back performance after he surrendered seven goals on 27 shots to Edmonton on Saturday. The 29-year-old netminder has an 8-1-2 record, 2.46 GAA and .911 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. The Islanders are in a three-way tie for 26th offensively with 2.50 goals per game and are playing without one of their top forwards in Mathew Barzal (upper body).

