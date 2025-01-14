Kevin Lankinen News: Stands no chance against Jets

Lankinen gave up six goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Jets.

Lankinen followed up a shutout win over the Maple Leafs with a stinker of a result Tuesday. Kyle Connor put up a natural hat trick in the first period, and the Jets hardly let up in the contest as they ran away with the win. Lankinen has lost five of his last seven outings, though he's allowed more than two goals just twice in that span. He's 16-8-6 with a 2.63 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 30 games played, and he's likely to surpass his career highs of 37 appearances and 17 wins. It's likely Thatcher Demko will get a chance to start Thursday versus the Kings.