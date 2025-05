Mandolese was assigned to AHL Colorado on Sunday.

Mandolese will be an option for the Eagles in the Calder Cup Playoffs, but Trent Miner could remain the team's No. 1 netminder. The 24-year-old Mandolese had a record of 11-6-0 with a 2.87 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 19 AHL appearances during the regular season.