DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

Sunday is the Academy Awards, but I'm not here to talk Best Picture, but Best DFS NHL Lineup. There are six NHL games Sunday starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. The hockey will likely be over before the Oscars are, and will be more exciting too, so here are my recommendations for your lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Every NHL team but two played Saturday, so needless to say there are a lot of teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday. However, the two teams that didn't play Saturday are also in action. One of those is the Flames, but the other is the Ducks. Anaheim is so bad that even with the rest advantage on Nashville it may not really be conducive to DFS success.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at ARI ($8,400): Gustavsson got saved for this matchup by the Wild, and it is to the benefit of DFS players (and to the detriment of the Coyotes). The Swede has an 1.91 GAA and .935 save percentage. Arizona is in the bottom six in goals per game, but 31st in shots on net allowed per contest.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. OTT ($8,200): The Senators are average in goals per game, but they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, while the Flames are well rested. Markstrom has had a tough year, but over his last six outings he has a 2.26 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Flames have also allowed a mere 27.2 shots on net per contest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. NAS ($5,600): Vatrano has been shooting as much as any Duck, having put 184 shots on net through 66 games. His 8.2 shooting percentage has kept his numbers down, but maybe some puck luck could be around the corner. The Predators are in the bottom eight in shots on net allowed per game, and they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Don't forget, the Ducks are one of only two rested teams Sunday.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at STL ($3,600): It didn't take long for Barbashev to get a shot at his old team. Since joining the Golden Knights, the Russian has five points in seven games. The Blues dealt at the deadline, and they were already struggling defensively. Jordan Binnington will likely be in net, and he has a 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Senators

Elias Lindholm (C - $5,200), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,500), Jakob Pelletier (W - $3,400)

Circumstances, more than overall statistics, have me targeting the Senators in this matchup. Ottawa is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Not only that, Cam Talbot is out again, leaving the Senators using two rookie goalies with limited NHL action. Kevin Mandolese, for example, has made all of two NHL appearances. I trust Calgary's top line over a rookie netminder for Ottawa.

Lindholm has 53 points in 64 games. He had a bit of a dry stretch, but he has two points and 10 shots on net over his last three outings. Toffoli has notched 26 goals on 210 shots on net through 66 games. He also has 15 points in his last 17 contests. The rookie Pelletier is up on the top line now. He has seven points in 20 games. While he has been held without a point in his last five contests he's put 13 shots on net in that time.

Wild at Coyotes

Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $5,800), Matthew Boldy (W - $5,300), Marcus Johansson (W - $2,800)

Across the board, the Coyotes have struggled defensively. They are in the bottom 10 in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. Arizona dealt at the deadline as well, of course, including its two best defensemen. Karel Vejmelka is expected in net for the 'Yotes, and he has a career .901 save percentage. Two of these Wild players are on the top power-play unit, and this is a good matchup for that.

Eriksson Ek has put 204 shots on net in 65 games. He's also notched 11 goals and 11 assists with the extra man. Boldy had 39 points in 47 games as a rookie and has 42 points in 65 outings this year with 203 shots on net. The sophomore also has 22 power-play points. Johansson was a deadline acquisition from the Capitals, where he had 28 points. He's joined the second line for the Wild and has an assist and nine shots on net through four games.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. OTT ($5,700): Andersson has eight goals and 31 assists through 63 games. That includes 17 points with the extra man, all assists. Again, Calgary is rested, Ottawa is not, and an inexperienced goalie called up from the AHL will be in net trying to stop Andersson and company.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. VGK ($5,400): Faulk has seven points in his last 10 contests. On the year, he's put 166 shots on net through 65 games as well. With Adin Hall injured, there is a good chance Jiri Patera makes his NHL debut. Were Patera considered NHL ready, I assume the Golden Knights wouldn't have traded for Jonathan Quick.

