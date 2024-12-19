Kiefer Sherwood News: Adds assist in loss

Sherwood registered an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sherwood hadn't earned an assist since Nov. 23 versus the Senators, but he had picked up five goals over his last seven contests. The 29-year-old winger also continues to be a physical force -- his three hits Thursday matched his season low, a mark he's logged seven times in 32 games. Sherwood has 18 points, 63 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 194 hits. No player has reached the 400-hit mark in a single season, but that's a threshold Sherwood would easily surpass if he stays on his current pace, considering he's averaging just over six per game.