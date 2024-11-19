Kiefer Sherwood News: Lights lamp again

Sherwood scored a goal on seven shots and added 10 hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Sherwood has posted double-digit hit totals on three occasions this season. His seven shots were a team high as well. The winger has two goals and an assist over his last three contests, and he appears to be clicking quickly with Elias Pettersson on what's now the Canucks' top line with J.T. Miller (personal) away from the team. Sherwood has five goals, 10 points, 38 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances. As long as he's seeing premium even-strength minutes, he'll be a strong option in fantasy, particularly in formats that reward his lofty hit totals.