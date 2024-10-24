Kirill Kaprizov News: Four-game, nine-point streak

Kaprizov scored twice and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

He opened the scoring in the first with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-crease pass. His second went into an empty net. Kaprizov is off to a white-hot start to the season. He's riding a four-game, nine-point streak (three goals, six asssits), and he's put up points in six of Minnesota's seven games this season (four goals, nine assists). Five of those points came on the power play, including an assist on Matt Boldy's game-winning goal Thursday. Kaprizov is now among the NHL's top-five scorers and elite fantasy play every time his blades touch the ice.