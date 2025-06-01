Kirill Kirsanov News: Signs ELC

Kirsanov signed his two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday.

Kirsanov, a third-round choice of the Kings in 2021, spent much of the last five seasons playing in Russia in the KHL, VHL and MHL. This past season, the big blueliner posted seven points in 34 games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. The 22-year-old also has international experience, representing Russia at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships.