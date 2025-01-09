Kirill Marchenko News: Finishes win with empty-netter

Marchenko scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Marchenko has eight goals and 11 assists over his last 13 outings. He'll have to navigate the middle of the campaign without Sean Monahan (wrist), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday and doesn't yet have a clear timeline to return. Adam Fantilli moved up to the top line Thursday. It's a young top six for Columbus, but age is just a number for the 24-year-old Marchenko in a breakout third NHL campaign. He has 18 goals, 46 points, 123 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-24 rating over 42 appearances.