Kirill Marchenko News: Hits 70 points for first time

Marchenko put up a hat trick and added an assist in an 8-4 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

It was his third NHL hat trick. Marchenko is on a four-game, eight-point scoring streak with 16 shots. He's just five shots from tying his career mark of 193, which he set last year. More impressively, Marchenko hit 70 points with the effort. He has 31 goals and 39 assists in 70 games; it's the first time in his NHL career that the young star has hit that height.