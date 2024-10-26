Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Marchenko News: Opens scoring in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

Marchenko scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Marchenko scored for the third time in four games when he opened the scoring at 3:53 of the second period. The 24-year-old is thriving on Columbus' top line with four goals, five assists, 19 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over seven contests. That's a 21.1 shooting percentage, which is likely to drop as the season progresses, but the winger should continue to be productive as long as he sees plenty of ice time.

Kirill Marchenko
Columbus Blue Jackets
