Kirill Marchenko News: Opens scoring in overtime loss

Marchenko scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Marchenko scored for the third time in four games when he opened the scoring at 3:53 of the second period. The 24-year-old is thriving on Columbus' top line with four goals, five assists, 19 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over seven contests. That's a 21.1 shooting percentage, which is likely to drop as the season progresses, but the winger should continue to be productive as long as he sees plenty of ice time.