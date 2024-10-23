Kirill Marchenko News: Two more points Tuesday

Marchenko scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Marchenko produced his third multi-point effort in six appearances this season. He continues to click with Sean Monahan on the top line, and that duo was joined by Cole Sillinger after head coach Dean Evason shuffled up the lines a bit. Marchenko has eight points, 16 shots on net and a plus-6 rating so far, making him a strong depth addition in all formats that focus on offense as long as he remains on the top line and first power-play unit.