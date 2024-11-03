Kyle Burroughs News: Losing playing time

Burroughs was scratched for Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks, the seventh time in the last eight games he's sat out.

Burroughs played regularly early in the season, earning one assist over the first four games. He's one of three healthy right-shot defensemen on the roster, but the Kings have opted to dress four left-handed blueliners lately, with Andreas Englund maintaining a third-pairing role over Burroughs and Caleb Jones. The 29-year-old Burroughs has added two shots on net, 10 hits, 11 PIM, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in five appearances. Even when he plays, he has little to offer outside of toughness.