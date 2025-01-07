Kyle Connor News: Scores in Tuesday's win
Connor scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Connor ended a four-game goal drought with a tally late in the first period. He had three assists over those four contests, so it's not as if he's been cold lately. The 28-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 53 points, 139 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 42 appearances in what's shaping up to be a career year. Connor is locked in on the first line as the Jets continue to be among the top teams in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now