Kyle Palmieri News: Earns two points Friday

Palmieri scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Palmieri and Brock Nelson assisted on each other's goals in this contest as the Islanders' second line made an impact. The 33-year-old Palmieri earned his first multi-point effort of the campaign. The winger has three goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating over seven contests. It'd be tough to expect a repeat of Palmieri's 30-goal, 54-point regular season from 2023-24, but he's off to a good start this year.