Kyle Palmieri News: Pockets assist in win

Palmieri notched an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Palmieri ended a four-game point drought with the helper. A top-six shuffle has separated Palmieri from center Brock Nelson, and it appears the former's production has taken a hit for that. Overall, Palmieri has 12 goals, 15 helpers, 83 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-7 rating through 41 appearances. That puts him on pace to match last year's 54-point regular season, though the winger has been a little more assist-heavy this year after earning 30 goals and 24 assists in 2023-24.