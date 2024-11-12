Fantasy Hockey
Lane Hutson News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Hutson logged two assists in Monday's 7-5 win over the Sabres.

Hutson's first helper set up a Cole Caufield power-play goal in the second period, and he also fed Emil Heineman for a game-tying goal in the third. With three helpers over his last two games, Hutson is getting back on track on offense, though the 20-year-old blueliner will likely have ups and downs as a rookie. He has 10 assists (four on the power play), 12 shots on net, 12 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 16 appearances this season.

