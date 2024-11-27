Lane Hutson News: Helps on winner

Hutson had an assist, two shots on net and three blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Hutson, who picked up a loose puck in his own end and skated to the Blue Jackets zone, patiently waited until Nick Suzuki to join the rush and fed the captain for the game-winner. It was the 12th assist of the season for the rookie blueliner, who helped cope with Mike Matheson (lower body) being unavailable. While there have been some growing pains for the rookie, Hutson has earned to trust of the coaching staff, which puts him on the ice late in close games, and his shiftiness makes him ideal for 3-on-3 overtime. He's averaging 23:06 TOI through 22 appearances.